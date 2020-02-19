Tactical Units Sharpening Skills At Security Training Course

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2020(SKNIS)

The tactical units of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force are currently sharpening their skills in a number of critical areas of security.Just over 40 members of the Special Services Unit, the Drug Squad, the Anti-Gang Unit, the K9 Unit and the Task Force out of Nevis are participating in the week-long security training course. The course began on Monday, February 17, 2020, and is being held at the Police Training Academy in Basseterre. Officers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department along with Soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force are also benefiting from the training as they work along with these tactical teams.

The training includes classroom lessons reviewing the Public Order Act and the Public Meeting and Procession Act, as well as, types of crowds and crowd control, handling prisoners, dealing with hostage situations and active shooters, among other topics. The participants will also be involved in practical exercises to reinforce the theoretical aspects of their training.