Basseterre,St.Kitts June 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)
Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) launched the Taiwan Global Anti-Covid-19 Pavilion to enable both the public and private sectors of the world to acquire the relevant information and services from Taiwan.
Key elements of the website:
1. Taiwan Global Anti-Covid-19 Pavilion: a website offering Taiwan’s anti-COVID-19 resources in English.
2. “We’re in this fight together”: the mission and slogan of the pavilion, that Taiwan stands with the rest of the world in the battle against COVID-19.
3. Realtime services: working with 20 leading medical facilities to answer needs from abroad through video calls that share anti-pandemic experience. More medical facilities are to join over time. The Taiwan CDC Hotline is also available for international callers. All inquiries can be made via the pavilion’s FB page.