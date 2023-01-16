Taiwan (MOFA & ICDF) Scholarships 2023 now available, interested persons invited to apply

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA & ICDF Scholarships 2023. Interested persons are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities made available to pursue undergraduate and graduate degree studies.

The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances. The following are general application guidelines:

One must apply to their preferred university as well as to the Taiwan Embassy in St Kitts. The university will present a permission slip which must be included with the embassy’s application.

Each applicant can ONLY apply for one (1) programme, either ICDF or MOFA. Individuals can only apply to one (1) university and the application must also be emailed to that university. It is vital to be mindful of the deadlines set by each university.