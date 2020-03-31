Taiwan Shares Expertise on COVID-19 with St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A video conference on COVID-19 between Chi Mei Medical Center in Taiwan and Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis was held Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Ministry of Health in Basseterre. The five-party video conference was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the purpose of sharing COVID-19 prevention measures with Taiwan’s four Caribbean diplomatic allies.

Important topics on fighting against COVID-19 were discussed in the conference, ranging from protective measures and equipment for medical personnel, emergency intubation, to infection control measures. Participants from St. Kitts and Nevis included Taiwan’s resident Ambassador Tom Lee and Embassy staffers, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medial Chief of Staff of Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital.

