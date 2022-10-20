Taiwan upgrading its national defense and uniting behind a common purpose, says President Tsai Ing-Wen

In the face of threats by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to invade Taiwan (Republic of China) and take the country by force as its own, Taiwan’s President, H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen says that Taiwan will defend itself.

In her National Day address on October 10 in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei, President Tsai said: “Over the past few years, we have stepped up defense reform and increased our defense budget each year in order to strengthen our national defense capabilities and resilience. Through our actions, we are sending a message to the international community that Taiwan will take responsibility for our own self-defense, that we will not leave anything to fate, and that we will work with our allies to jointly maintain security and stability in the region.”