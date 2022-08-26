Taiwanese company donates facial recognition thermal scanners to Ministry of Health on Nevis

VIVOTEK, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of ICT products, has gifted 17 facial recognition temperature scanners to the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).



The donation was made through the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis. The equipment was handed over to the NIA during a ceremony held at the Alexandra Hospital conference room on August 23, 2022.



Then Acting Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, delivering remarks of behalf of Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health, thanked VIVOTEK for the technological tools intended for use at the hospital and other medical facilities across Nevis.



‘[The donation] is significant in that it is another step forward in terms of delivering technological support to our people here on the island of Nevis in the field of healthcare. Indeed, in the past we would have seen persons at the various institutions using this handheld temperature readers but now this machine is meant to eliminate that human interaction…It’s a good thing in that it certainly minimizes the impact of any diseases, things such as COVID-19, that we know are transmitted by human interaction.