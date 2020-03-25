Taking care of your mental health amidst COVID-19 is special topic on Working for You on Wednesday, March 25

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2020 (SKNIS)

The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Caring for one’s mental health amidst COVID-19 will be the special topic on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The special guest will be Dr. Cherrilyn Warde Crawford, Clinical Psychologist within the Ministry of Health. The discussion will revolve around normalizing the feelings of fear and anxiety; discussing signs of distress; emphasizing the need to look out for vulnerable groups and ways to cope for both children and adults. Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/