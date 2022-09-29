Tallawahs dismiss Kings from CPL

THE Jamaica Tallawahs sprung a surprise on the St. Lucia Kings team to come away with a 33-run win at the National Stadium in Guyana last evening (Sept. 27).

Playing under clear evening skies with heavy dew, the Kings won the toss, inserted the Tallawahs and they made inroads by pegging them back early up, when they quickly removed opener Brandon King.

Fellow opener Kennar Lewis soon followed with the score on 21 inside 5 overs, as the Tallawahs never got out of first gear in the Powerplay overs.

But a 51-run partnership between Shamar Brooks (47) and Raymon Reifer (25) propelled the Tallawahs close to the hundred mark.

However, it was Mohammed Nabi’s quickfire 31 from 15 balls that ensured there was a competitive total on a pitch that was two-paced.

They ended on 148/8 off their 20 overs as David Wiese ended with 3 for 19 from 3 overs.