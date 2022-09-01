Tallawahs upstage Patriots on home ground

THE Jamaica Tallawahs fine form and power hitting continued last evening (Aug. 31) at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium to brush off defending champions St. Kitts-Nevis Patriots in the opening match of this year’s Hero CPL tournament.

Coming off their success in the 6ixty competition over the weekend on a high, excellent batting from Brandon King brought the Patriots back to earth in a comprehensive 47-run victory.

The home side won the toss on a slightly two-paced wicket and opted to bowl first, and they paid dearly for the choice of Captain Dwayne Bravo as openers King (89) and Kennar Lewis (48) punished the bowlers for their inconsistent line and length.

The duo put on a 116-run opening partnership before Lewis perished, but King continued on his merry way as he blasted a few more lusty boundaries to ensure that a very competitive total would be posted.