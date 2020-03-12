Taxi Drivers Urged to Understand Why Some Cruise Ships Are Being Turned Away

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 11 2020 (WINNFM)

Prime Minister Timothy Harris says the government continues to keep a close eye on cruise ships coming to the Federation.He says the aim is to ensure that those ships which may pose a Coronavirus threat are kept away from St Kitts and Nevis.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting, Dr Harris observed that while tourist workers like the taxi drivers may feel that they are losing out because of that policy, safeguarding the health of the nation remains a priority.The Prime Minister chastised those he said were involved in using the COVID-19 situation to make political mileage.

