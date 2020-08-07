TDC Business Centre and City Drug Store (Nevis) Limited Shop and Share Initiative Underway

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Following the continued successes of its Shop and Share initiative, the TDC Business Centre and City Drug Store (Nevis) Limited have launched its annual school-based outreach programme.Customers are encouraged to make purchases of a wide variety of school essentials (exercise books, backpacks, paper, crayons, scissors, pencils, pens, glue, markers, folders, erasers, as well as, arts and crafts supplies, etc.) and place them in specially constructed Yellow School Buses that are conveniently parked at the Point of Sale counters in the stores.

In exchange for their contribution, a ten percent (10) shoppers’ coupon will be given towards the next purchase as a token of appreciation to the worthwhile cause.At the end of September, all the educational materials will be sorted by staff and distributed to several children across the Federation.

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X