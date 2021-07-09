TDC Business Centre relocates to TDC Home & Building Depot

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 9 2021(SKNVIBES)

The TDC Group of Companies wishes to inform the public that the TDC Business Centre / City Drug Store (2005) Ltd. is relocating to the TDC Home and Building Depot, on the Frigate Bay Road, St. Kitts effective Monday 12 July 2021. This move allows us to provide our valued customers with a one-stop shopping experience, facilitating customers to get all they need from one location.

The Copy and Print Centre and its services will not be housed at Home & Building Depot. Operations will continue separately from inside the TDC Mall on Fort Street by month end. Our shuttle service to and from the TDC Home & Building Depot, Frigate Bay Road and TDC Plaza, Central Street, will continue to be available to customers to further enhance their shopping experience.

