As the Federation observes Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, the TDC Home and Building Depots continue to play its part in helping to raise consciousness of the disease.

Through its Pinktober campaign, the retail outlets are giving customers the opportunity to get deep discounts on all pink tagged products in store, and access to free breast screening, every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., by a team of trained and certified health professionals.