TDC’s Warren Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme inducts 2022 awardees

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) Limited, at an induction ceremony held on Saturday October 15, named the eight Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme awardees for 2022. They were drawn one each from the eight public secondary/high schools in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Today is another special day for us, coming as we are about to celebrate our 50th Anniversary,” said Mr Earle Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC Group of Companies, at the induction ceremony which was held at the TDC Training Room, Fort Street Basseterre.

According to Mr Kelly, the company was established on the 14th day of October 1972, but started its operations in February 1973 which he termed an important milestone for the institution.