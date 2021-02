Mrs. Walters, explained that the pedagogy used – (Constructivism), reinforces the focus of the Enhanced Curriculum which is a student-centred classroom and learning environment. Students are expected develop the skills of scientists as they engage in exploration and investigations.Mrs, Walters further clarified that “at the end of the session the teachers would be more equipped to harness the love for science and technology within each child, as they actively engaged in the implementation of the teaching strategy.”

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge, voiced his satisfaction to the Curriculum Development Unit for the work that it has been doing by assisting teachers to effectively use the Curriculum, though it is still a work in progress.

The Ministry of Education continues in its drive to fulfil the objectives of Program 8 (Curriculum and Assessment) subjection 8.3 of the 2017-2021 Education Sector Plan, which focuses on the development, implementation and evaluation of the national curriculum. P. S. Hodge indicated that a significant finances were invested in support of a curriculum that equips the students to excel regardless of the situation in which they find themselves.

Teachers were then encouraged to transfer the information received from the session and integrate it across all subject areas. Integration is one of the main features of the Enhanced Curriculum