Teachers gear up for the start of the 2022-2023 school year

The 2022-2023 school year officially commenced on Monday (August 29, 2022) as the Ministry of Education welcomed scores of teachers to its Summer Workshop. The opening ceremony was held at the Rivers of Living Waters Christian Center at Lime Kiln Commercial Development.

Chief Education Officer, Francil Morris, greeted the teachers and promised that the next four days of training will afford the front-line educators additional tools to ensure that students are exposed to opportunities that maximize their full potential.

“I urge all of you as members of this education sector to mentally prepare yourselves to be challenged, excited, and inspired in the days ahead as the professional development opportunities that will be available will ultimately enable us to perform our professional roles effectively and efficiently,” he stated.