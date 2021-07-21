Team SKN Arrives in Tokyo for Summer Olympics, SKN Athletics launches 869 proud campaign

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20th 2021(SKNVIBES)

Team St. Kitts and Nevis, two time Olympian Jason Rogers and NACAC Games 2021 Silver Medalist Amya Clarke arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Monday 19th July 2021 to participate in the Summer Olympic Games slated for July 23rd to August 8th 2021.Clarke and Rogers are scheduled to compete in the Men’s and women’s 100 meter events slated for July 30th to August 1st 2021. Both athletes will participate in the Panam Sports Training Camp in Tachikawa, Tachihi — a Pre-Olympic Game training camp where athletes from 26 national Olympic committees of the Americas will train for two weeks prior to competing in the

official events.

Meanwhile, locally, the St Kitts Nevis Athletics organization has launched a social media campaign geared at increasing support for the two athletes participating in the Olympic Games. The campaign, dubbed “869proud” features former Olympians, political leaders, track and field enthusiasts, entertainers, social media influencers, coaches, and government officials sending congratulatory messages to the athletes set to compete later this month.

