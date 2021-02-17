Team Unity Administration delivers brand new multipurpose center for the Lodge/Ottley’s Community

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 16, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Persons residing in the Lodge and Ottley’s areas now have a new place to socialize and engage in constructive community-based activities with the opening of the new Lodge/Ottley’s Multipurpose Community Center. The center was officially opened today, Tuesday, February 16, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, as well as his Cabinet colleagues the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, the Honourable Jonel Powell and the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

The multi-million dollar facility was funded jointly by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), and features office space, recreational rooms that can facilitate after school programmes and community activities, a library, a laundry room, kitchen area, bathrooms, and facilities to accommodate the differently-abled.

READ MORE>>