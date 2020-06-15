Team Unity Cabinet Ministers sworn-in today

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 14 2020 (SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING today’s (Jun. 14) Inauguration Ceremony held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, there has been notable changes to the Cabinet of Ministers to accommodate the four new members and the exit of two – Vance Amory and Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd.

Among the changes are the Ministries of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, which were headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards and are now the responsibility of newcomer Jonel Powell.Richards will now head the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Urban Development.

Nevis’ Premier Mark Brantley will remain as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation, while newcomer from Nevis Alexis Jeffers will be responsible for the Ministries of Fisheries, Agriculture and Marine Resources.The other newcomer from Nevis, Eric Evelyn, will head the Ministries of Environment and Cooperatives.Akilah Byron-Nisbett, another newcomer from St. Kitts.