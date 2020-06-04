Team Unity corrects Labour’s wrong again by putting Government auxiliary employees into pensionable establishment

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris revealed on Monday (June 01) evening, that come September 01, 2020, all Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE) will be incorporated into the pensionable establishment, thus reversing the injustice created by the former administration against this class of workers.

Government Auxiliary Employees, formerly called Non-Established Workers, used to receive a payment called honorarium, which was paid at two percent of their accumulated salary per year. That payment was stopped in 2008 under the previous administration, with the understanding that the two percent would instead go into their pension account. However, the pension fund was never created.

