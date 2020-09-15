Team Unity Government again reaffirms its commitment to advancing healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Team Unity-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis broke ground today, Monday, September 11 to signal the commencement of construction on the brand new state-of-the-art health center in St. Peter’s. Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, said the start of construction on this model facility comes at a pivotal time when the entire world continues to grapple with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day, we are being reminded as a country, but most importantly being reminded as citizens of the global community that this is a challenging period in all of history, and that we are faced with one of the most significant crisis, pandemics ever witnessed in the last 100 plus years, and yet in the face of it we have to find a way to move forward carefully and thoughtfully, being resilient, being innovative in the context of a pandemic.

