Team Unity Government committed to improve healthcare facilities, says PM Harris

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Communities from Bellevue through Tabernacle to Mansion, in Constituency Number Seven, were on Thursday June 25 given the clearest signal that the Team Unity Administration is delivering facilities and services for a stronger and healthier Federation.This was with the commissioning and renaming of the new Tabernacle Health Centre, at a colourful ceremony presided over by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

“I feel especially fortunate to be here today and to be part of this renaming ceremony of the Tabernacle Health Centre,” said the Prime Minister. “And now I take great pride and pleasure in declaring from henceforth this facility shall be referred to as the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility.”