Team Unity Government has listened to STEP workers, says Director Emile Greene

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Director of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), Mr Emile Greene, is hailing Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris and his Team Unity Administration for listening and responding to the plight of STEP workers.  Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Minister of People Empowerment, announced on Monday evening (June 1), that the more than 3,000 STEP workers will become part of the permanent work force of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis from the 1st of July 2020.
“In my opinion, this is something that the STEP workers should celebrate,” said Mr Greene on Thursday June 4 as he visited STEP workers attached to the various Community Enhancement Groups. “It is something that they have been asking for. When we went along to the communities to hear their ideas and to tell them about the training opportunities that will be available for them, we took note, we listened, and we forwarded that information.”

 

