Team Unity Government is a Government for all the people, PM Harris reiterates

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that his all-inclusive Team Unity administration is one that stands for and represents the interests of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.Prime Minister Harris emphasized this point on Sunday, June 14 when his new Team Unity administration was sworn in during a ceremony at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

Prime Minister Harris said that the results of the June 05 General Elections reflect “an overwhelming vote of confidence in your Team Unity Government and our plan for safer streets, bigger and better homes and more opportunities for all our people especially our young people.”Dr. Harris continued, “To those who did not vote for Team Unity, I assure you that this is a government for all our people.

