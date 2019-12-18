Team Unity Government to continue its highly touted and successful Poverty Alleviation Programme in 2020

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 17, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

The Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has made provisions in its 2020 Budget for the continuation of the successful Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) that has brought much needed financial relief to the most vulnerable persons in society. As indicated in the 2020 Budget Address by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, a total of 40,000 transactions were processed for the Poverty Alleviation Programme.

The PAP provides a stipend of $500 monthly to households with a gross monthly income of less than $3,000.While lending her support to the Appropriation (2020) Bill, 2019, Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Services, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, stated that some 4,000 households across St. Kitts and Nevis are benefiting directly from this social assistance initiative. “It is undeniable that the Poverty Alleviation Programme.