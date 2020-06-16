Team Unity Government to implement policies aimed at creating a safer and stronger future for St. Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that the Team Unity Government will implement several policies in its second term aimed at creating a safer and stronger future for the Federation.

“Team Unity has an exciting programme of policies that will take St Kitts and Nevis to a stronger safer future,” said Prime Minister Harris during the Inauguration Ceremony to swear in the new Cabinet on Sunday, June 14, 2020. “We have earmarked 2000 lots for bigger and better houses, including low-income houses and more lands will be bought back from the Land Sales Agency to be made available to our farmers, fishers, mechanics, our young people and those with commercial and industrial interests.”

Dr. Harris noted that job opportunities are big on the government’s agenda, noting that the government is “working towards an ambitious programme of job creation and we will regularize our STEP workers and make our Government Auxiliary Workers pensionable.”

The government will also look to further enhance the health sector.

“We will construct a brand-new General Hospital. We will hand over a modern health facility to the people of Tabernacle, Mansion, Belle Vue, named in honour of a health professional and prayer warrior, former Matron Sylvia Garnette,” said the prime minister. “We will commence construction of a new health centre in St Peters even as we work to provide health coverage for all the people of St Kitts and Nevis.”

Other policies include but are not limited to a brand new Basseterre High School, a new facility for Her Majesty’s Prison; a new Ministry focusing on Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development.

Prime Minister Harris said that his government “will continue the build-out of our multi-million dollar CCTV programme on the islands of Nevis and St Kitts. These are just a few examples of those exciting policies that my Cabinet will be bringing forward.”