Team Unity has a clear and progressive plan for the continued development of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 13 2020 (SKNVIBES)
Having soundly guided the Federation over the last five years, the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Coalition is prepared to again lead St. Kitts and Nevis with a clear and effective plan that will continue to spur economic activity and move the country forward.Faced with a debt of $117 million, high rates of crime and a troubled Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme inherited from the former administration, the Team Unity administration, in the little of five years, transformed St. Kitts and Nevis into an example of a well-managed small island state and a leader in the sub-region on various indices, including fiscal balances, information and communication technology development, per capita income, and the rule of law.