Team Unity’s World-Class Management has translated into St. Kitts and Nevis becoming a world-class destination

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 08, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The astute management of the country under the leadership of the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration was recently highlighted in the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) report released on Friday, 13th December, 2019.The report highlighted, among other things, that St. Kitts and Nevis has the lowest central government Gross Public Debt to GDP ratio at 39.1 percent.

“Under Team Unity, the smallest independent country in the Western Hemisphere defies limits and makes a big impression,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris when he addressed hundreds of guests at his fifth annual New Year’s Gala on Saturday, January 04. Prime Minister Harris said this “world-class management” by the Team Unity Government has translated into St. Kitts and Nevis becoming a world-class destination.