Teen charged for J’ouvert murder

POLICE have arrested and charged 18-year-old Calbert Powell of Station Street, Old Road for the murder of St. Paul’s resident, Javrell Alford.

While revellers partied in the streets of Bassetere on December 26, 2022, Alford was dealt several stabs and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. That left the young man’s family and the community in mourning over a senseless act.

Police revealed in a media statement today (Jan.16) that the teen was charged yesterday with the offense and remains in police custody.