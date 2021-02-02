Terminal Boyz unbeaten in St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament

Basseterre, St.Kitts, February 2, 2021(SKNVIBES)

After five segments of play in the first round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association (SKNDA) tournament currently taking place at the New Town Community Centre, Terminal Boyz Domino Club players remain unbeaten.When the twelve teams taking part in the competition met on Sunday January 31, Terminal Boyz extended their winning streak by beating Newcomers II Domino Club 26-18 in a game where Terminal Boyz’s Selwyn Anno and Vincent Bowry won six games and lost two.

Two highly exciting games of the evening saw Til Ah Marning Domino Club fight tooth and nail to overcome a hard-fighting Poor Man Pocket Domino Club 26-24, and Latecomers Domino Club coming through with a narrow 26-23 win over Newcomers I Domino Club.In other games on Sunday evening, Masters Domino Club beat Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club 26-14, Los Fuertes del Domino beat Eagle Claws Domino Club 28-12, and Lodge Domino Club defeated King Balang Domino Club 28-10.

