The 2020 Nevis Marathon and Running Festival is cancelled

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 9 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The organizers of the Nevis Marathon and Running Festival have decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the St. Kitts and Nevis event.Greg Phillip, the race director said, “We took this decision as late as we could and with as much deliberation as possible and reasonable. The precautions related to the Coronavirus pandemic has caused us to decide as we have.”

The Nevis Marathon and Running Festival wishes to thank its sponsors, volunteers, athletes and spectators for their support over the years and pledges, God willing, to host the 2021 edition with the level of quality and professionalism characteristic of the event.