The Area Of Robotics Will Benefit The Federation Of St.Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2020 (SKNIS)

Officials of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) have stated that the area of robotics will benefit the Federation.“If you look on St. Kitts and Nevis, we do have industries here,” said Dr. Ricardo Neil, Chairman and Founder of SKNRA. “We have the industrial site and a number of the operations at the industrial site they are labour intensive. Once we are able to refine a particular product, that product can be implemented in different private sector and even government sector organizations.”

Dr. Neil added that the area of robotics can open a new avenue for investments within St. Kitts and Nevis.“If I’m sitting outside and I’m looking in and I realise that St. Kitts and Nevis does have a Robotics Sector, I’m going to lean more towards investing because it shows that we are thinking beyond,” he said. “So the benefits of having robotics here in St. Kitts and Nevis is transforming different sectors and developing a brand new industry. That industry will actually garner attention from different areas across the world.”

Sanjiv Suresh, SKNRA Team Captain, stated that the team is currently working on prosthetics, which are mechanical or automated. He added that this would show the federation in a different light.

“Not only would it show what’s out there, it would show that St. Kitts and Nevis is starting something that not most bigger countries have yet,” he said. “So as a small Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the association has started something now that we can actually make a bigger project that other countries would want to get from us.”The SKNRA is a Non-Government, Non-Profit Organization. The Association was found on the 13th of January 2020 and was established on the 27th of March 2020 by Dr. Ricardo R. Neil and the Hobson-Newman & Amritt Law Firm.