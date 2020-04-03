The Bank of Nevis Limited Press Release – COVID-19 Relief Measures

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Dear Valued Customers,
The Bank of Nevis Limited is acutely aware of the negative impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having on the lives of our valued customers. Accordingly, the Bank has introduced a suite of measures aimed at providing relief for affected personal, small business and commercial customers in good standing.
These relief measures include the following:
– Moratorium of up to six months on loan payments upon request
– Waivers for the next six months on:
– Late fees and overlimit fees on credit cards
– Late fees on loan repayments
– Overdraft excess fees
– Monthly rental fees on POS Terminals.
– 10% increase on personal and small business overdrafts at no extra cost.
– Debt restructuring to be considered on a case by case basis.

