The Bank of Nevis Limited Press Release – COVID-19 Relief Measures

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Dear Valued Customers,

The Bank of Nevis Limited is acutely aware of the negative impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having on the lives of our valued customers. Accordingly, the Bank has introduced a suite of measures aimed at providing relief for affected personal, small business and commercial customers in good standing.

These relief measures include the following :

– Moratorium of up to six months on loan payments upon request

– Waivers for the next six months on:

– Late fees and overlimit fees on credit cards

– Late fees on loan repayments

– Overdraft excess fees

– Monthly rental fees on POS Terminals.

– 10% increase on personal and small business overdrafts at no extra cost.

– Debt restructuring to be considered on a case by case basis.

