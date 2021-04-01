The Cable completes installation of FREE Wi-Fi in all Community Centers in St. Kitts in record time

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 31 March, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Cable has completed the rollout of free Wi-Fi in all 17 community centers in St. Kitts, a week and a half ahead of schedule. This joint partnership between The Cable and the Ministry of Information and Communication started on January 25th 2021, with the launch of free Wi-Fi at the St. Johnston Community Center, the very first one to receive the service. Less than two months later, all 17 community centers across St Kitts are now enabled with Wi-Fi service, networked throughout the facilities, and available around their premises, all compliments The Cable.

Chief Executive Officer of The Cable, Patricia Walters described this milestone as a major achievement in the history of the company and one that has the potential to have the highest impact on the beneficiary communities for many years to come. She asserted that “the wide availability of free WiFi in these community centers sets the stage for our local digital gurus to emerge and make their mark for the advancement of community and country.”

READ MORE>>