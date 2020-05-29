The Cable, Flow and Digicel answer the call to support the Ministry of Education’s virtual learning initiative

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Cable, FLOW and Digicel recently signed an agreement with the Ministry of Education to provide free broadband and other telecommunication services to all student households without internet in St. Kitts & Nevis. The agreement also includes free installation to the over 700 households in St. Kitts & Nevis that have been identified by the Ministry of Education.

“This is a major undertaking that will benefit our young people at a time when our country and the world is challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic. We applaud the Ministry of Education’s ‘no child left behind’ approach to ensure that all our students have access to learning, as the classroom setting of education has shifted to the home. That three competitors can answer the call to ensure ease of access to both students and teachers is testament to what collective endeavour can achieve,” observed Patricia Walters, Chief Executive Officer of The Cable.