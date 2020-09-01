The Cable Launches Customer Friendly Online Functionality In MyCable

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 31 2020 (WINNFM)

During a press conference on Friday (August 28), The Cable launched its new site and its new MyCable Account Management capability.After the permanent increase in broadband speeds for all internet packages made effective on July 22, The Cable is now undertaking its new step in their overall vision, allowing customers the ability to manage their accounts.The Cable CEO Patricia Walters at the press conference described the capabilities of the account management functionality.

“The real reason that we’re here is the launch of My Cable. One of the questions that haunts me as a CEO is… How does this company remain relevant to its customers? How do we keep evolving so that customers want our services and don’t go to someone else who may be smaller, more flexible, more attractive to them? What is important to our customers right now? And one of the things that’s important of course apart from affordable accessible broadband speeds is; how do I interact with The Cable that’s convenient to me that’s safe for me and that’s easy and our answer is MyCable Online Account Management.”

