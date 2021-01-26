The Cable partners with government to provide FREE WiFi to Community Centers in St Kitts

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 25 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Cable stepped up its corporate citizenship several notches with the roll out of Free WiFi at the St. Johnston Community Center on Friday 22 January. This initiative is a partnership with the Ministry of ICT to fulfill the joint vision of both The Cable and the ministry for the small Caribbean island nation to become a world leader in the delivery of digital services, while providing affordable, available and accessible Internet for every citizen in St. Kitts.

Pat Walters, The Cable’s Chief Executive officer was clear in emphasizing her company’s desire “to provide digital opportunities to the ordinary man, to the young, to the unemployed, to the single parent to the differently abled”. In her words, “Let us build products that can leap frog existing goods and services, build the next revolutionary software or simply increase our Agricultural output by googling the relevant information”. Her remarks also reflected her passion and respect for the skills and talent of our people and echoed her dream that “one day our citizens and residents will not be judged by the square miles of this nation, the small population size, a perception of limited access to the digital world.

