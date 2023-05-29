The Department of Technology participates in Workshop on Information Security Policy in Taiwan

Two officers from the Department of Technology, Mr. Julian Berry, Cyber Security Analyst, and Mr. Kevin Liddie, Systems Administrator are currently participating in an Information Security Policy Workshop taking place in Taiwan during the period May 24th to June 6 th, 2023.

In this workshop, Taiwan’s policies on information security, its experiences in strengthening data protection against evolving cyber threats and risks, as well as its views on cybersecurity trends will be shared.

The objectives to be derived include increased awareness on information security, identification of the logic and attack patterns of threats to the internet security structure, and the sharing of experiences on cybersecurity technology and strengthening participants’ resilience to cyber-attacks.