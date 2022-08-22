The education of our people is a top priority,” says new Minister of Education at Taiwan’s Scholarship Award Ceremony

Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley, St. Kitts and Nevis’ new Minister of Education, said that education must be given top priority and said he embraces the Ministry of Education Sector Plan, which states “Education for All: Embracing Change, Securing the Future.”

“The education of all our people is a top priority for this … administration,” Minister Dr. Hanley stated at the Taiwan Scholarship Award Ceremony where 11 university scholarships were awarded to 11 students from St. Kitts and Nevis by the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The students received their acceptance letters during a brief ceremony at the Palm’s Court Gardens and Restaurant on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Dr. Hanley said that he was particularly proud that this ceremony marked his first official engagement since he was sworn in as a minister of government on August 13, 2022.

Honourable Dr. Hanley said that the ROC (Republic of China) has been an excellent diplomatic partner and applauded Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador, His Excellency Michael Lin, for his government’s continued investment in St. Kitts and Nevis’ human resource development.