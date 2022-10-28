The education of the nation’s youth is key to building human capital and making St. Kitts and Nevis a sustainable island state

During the October 25, 2022 opening of the New Session of Parliament at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom in Frigate Bay, the Governor General’s Deputy Her Excellency Ms. Marcella Liburd addressed a number of initiatives that the Government has planned to improve the access and delivery of education across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, including the building of a brand new Basseterre High School and tuition-free tertiary education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

“Our Government constantly hears the cries of the young men and women who take the bold steps to embark on tertiary level education to better themselves and to make their contribution to the building of their Nation, but who are often stuck with burdensome student loans. There is a better way to assist our young people to pursue higher education. Our Government has already moved forward to provide free tuition for all students attending CFBC. This new policy offers great financial relief to many families throughout the Federation and enables our students to concentrate on their studies rather than worrying about the ability of their families to pay the required tuition fees. We will also be exploring the possibilities of the CFBC becoming a full University.