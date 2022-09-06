The Federation’s biosphere reserve poised to secure capacity-building assistance in sustainable and biodiversity-driven agricultural techniques

On Thursday this week, stakeholders in the St. Kitts and Nevis’ Man and Biosphere reserve site in St. Mary’s (Cayon) received some good news from the Federation’s Ambassador to UNESCO. He announced the provision of major capacity-building assistance from the UNESCO’s Earth Network programme.

After recently submitting a proposal, the MAB National Committee and the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO learned that the UNESCO headquarters in Paris is preparing the technical support to fulfil the project request. The project seeks to address specific challenges associated with agricultural practices, tools and methods of the St. Mary’s biosphere reserve site: cultivation, preservation and monetization of sustainable and biodiversity-led sustainable agriculture processes. The overall aim is to embrace better use of tropical forests, enhance the cultivation of new fruits and combat soli-erosion.

It is expected that at least two leading biodiversity and ecological experts (from UNESCO Earth Network’s roster of volunteer experts) with experience in tropical environments, will visit the Federation and assist the members of the MAB National Committee to enhance the biodiversity and ecology of the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve, as early as mid-November this year.