The Federation’s Embassy in Taiwan sends three (3) donated ventilators to aid in Covid-19 fight

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 31 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Working with friends and partners in the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan sent three lifesaving ventilators to Saint Kitts and Nevis to aid in the fight against the outbreak and for treatment of the Covid-19 virus. The type of ventilators sourced was decided after H.E. Jasmine E. Huggins, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan.

The generous donations of the Vela Ventilator machines have an approximate cost of nineteen thousand United States dollars each. “Because of our location in Asia, we noted at the early stage of the pandemic how quickly health systems were being overwhelmed and learned of the need for equipment and of the shortages of ventilators due to the rapid spread of the disease.

