The fifth weekly installment of the wildly popular virtual forum series leadership matters airs tonight (April 21st) from 8:00PM on ZIZ TV

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 21 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The fifth weekly installment of Leadership Matters airs tonight, Tuesday, April 21st, 2020, from 8:00pm and will be headlined by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards.The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series, which is hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, airs live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) every Tuesday night from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).