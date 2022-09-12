The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis mourn the passing and celebrate the life, service and legacy of H.M Queen Elizabeth The Second

The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis join the rest of the Commonwealth and the International Community in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. Her majesty died on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In a statement on the sad occasion, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew said:

“Today, it is with profound sadness that we, the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis, mourn the passing and celebrate the life, service and legacy of our Queen Elizabeth II.

“We offer prayers for her, for her family and loved ones, and for all those who knew her and loved her across the Realms, the Commonwealth, and throughout the world.

Her reign marked by resilience, dignity, duty, quiet faith, and piety has been and will continue to be an example for us all.