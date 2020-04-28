The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is currently organizing means for overseas students to return home

St. Kitts and Nevis, April 28, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Government of St.Kitts and Nevis is currently organising means for overseas students to return home amid the global pandemic of COVID-19. This was stated by the National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel during his appearance on the NEOC COVID-19 daily briefing on April 26.

He said, “The missions have been tasked with receiving information and the students have been encouraged to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education and the Office of Chief Personnel Officer under the Office of the Prime Minister to register their concerns.” Mr. Samuel that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis .