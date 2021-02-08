The Hosting of Sport Events

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 5 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, and more specifically the Department of Sport, on the advice of the Cabinet and the National COVID-19 Task Force, has taken the decision that permission to host all inter-team and inter-club competitive matches shall be granted to the exclusion of spectators until further notice.

This decision has been taken on the heels of an upsurge in COVID-19 reported cases in the Caribbean Sub-region as well as travel source markets to St. Kitts and Nevis. The Department of Sport is committed to supporting sport development and competition in the safest possible manner for athletes, management, officials and spectators.

READ MORE>>