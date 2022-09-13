The importance of Parks and Beaches Unit to the beautification of the environment highlighted during meeting with staff

The employees of the Parks and Beaches Unit within the Ministry of Environment were today, Friday, September 09, 2022, reminded of the important role they play in maintaining the beauty and attractiveness of the country for its citizens and residents, as well as visitors to our shores.

This important reminder was given by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Environment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke during a meeting with the staff of the Parks and Beaches Unit.

In emphasizing the staff’s significant role to the country, Minister Clarke told the staff, “You are performing a very critical role and if you don’t do what you do, we won’t have a beautiful St. Kitts, we won’t have a clean St. Kitts and we won’t have a healthy St. Kitts.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who also serves as the Minister of Health in the Federal Cabinet, supported Minister Clarke’s remarks by adding that much of the success of the country’s growing tourism sector begins with them.