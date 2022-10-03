The Ministry of Agriculture launches Asset Management Programme To help create more clean and green spaces across St. Kitts

The Ministry of Agriculture as part of its ongoing Asset Management Programme continues to rehabilitate various properties and compounds across St. Kitts in an effort to boost productivity and create more clean green spaces. On September 29, 2022, Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins and his team facilitated a clean-up of the compound of the George Moody Stuart School.

“As I stand here in the compound of the George Moody Stuart School, one of the assets under the management of the Ministry of Agriculture we are standing on our commitment to managing our assets well. Also, in keeping a very clean and healthy environment free of pests and free of diseases and one that our children can feel comfortable in and play whilst developing well. Today, we are cleaning the compound and surroundings of this premises, we would have been made aware that a number of insects would have found a home in the overgrowth and so today we want to remove all of that overgrowth so that we can remove the homes developed for centipedes and other pest and insects because we have young children here at the school and we do not want any injury or adverse effects to these children”, said Minister Duggins.