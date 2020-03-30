The National Housing Corporation (NHC) COVID-19 Advisory

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) wishes to advise the general public that the NHC will be closed for business effective from Monday 30th March 2020, for two (2) weeks in the first instance. This decision is in accordance with the announcement made by the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister, in a nationwide address on Saturday 28th March 2020 at 6:00 am, whereby the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations were enforced.  

To NHC Staff 
All members of staff, auxiliary and STEP workers of the NHC should observe and comply with physical social distancing protocols and as such should NOT report to work except for security personnel. All security personnel will be advised on scheduling by their immediate Manager/Supervisor.

 

