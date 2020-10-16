Ministry of Agriculture helping farmers harvest water in a more sustainable manner

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

Over the next four to five years, the Ministry of Agriculture is moving towards helping farmers obtain water in a more sustainable manner, says Ian Chapman, Crops Programme Leader in the Department of Agriculture.

Mr. Chapman said that there are existing water catchments, but they have been damaged. He said they will now be fixed and will be in places where there are clusters of farmers including four main areas ? Whites, Parson’s Ground, Brotherson’s Estate, and St. Peter’s.

“I think those are the four key ones that we will start with,” he said. “Of course, we know that there are others to be fixed but these are more in a state of readiness to fix quickly so that we can before the active rainy season is diminished that we can store these waters so that in 2021 when the rain starts to trickle off the farmers can say we can now have sustained production as you may call it that there is not the cluster of certain products and commodities.”

The Crops Programme Leader said that hopefully by the end of next month work should start on at least four of the damns so that farmers can have water even during the dry season or when the rain isn’t plentiful.